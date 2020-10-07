A Fergus Falls man requested the Fergus Falls Police Department come to South Union Avenue on Saturday after stating another man stole his beer.
According to the report, no crime was committed and no action was necessary, as the man was looking for someone to get him a cup of coffee.
