Fergus Falls police officers rescued a woman found sitting in the snow on a curb at Meadowhill Lane Tuesday. The woman was unable to provide the officers with her name or address. She was also unable to tell them how long she had been outdoors.

The woman was transported to Lake Region Healthcare for evaluation. While there, it was found she had walked away from a nearby group home. The police notified group home staff and they responded to Lake Region Healthcare.

Load comments