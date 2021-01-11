Sentencing in the case of convicted felon Irfan Beganovic scheduled for Friday morning via an interactive video feed has been delayed until 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 15. 

According to court documents, the reason for the delay is based on the need for an interpreter. Judge Sharon Grewell Benson is officiating. Matthew Spielman is appearing for the state while Ruth Ann Lee is the court-appointed public defender. 

Beganovic is charged with first-degree arson. The maximum sentence for the crime as established by the state of Minnesota is 20 years in prison, a $20,000 fine, or both.

Beganovic remains in custody at the Otter Tail County Jail.

The crime of which Beganovic has been convicted took place June 1, 2018.

