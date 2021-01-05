Irfan Beganovic will be sentenced at 9 a.m. Friday on a charge of first-degree arson according to the Otter Tail County Attorney’s Office.

The 55-year-old defendant avoided sentencing Monday by Judge Sharon Grewell Benson after his attorney filed a departure motion.

The state’s maximum penalty for first-degree arson is a prison term of 20 years, a fine of up to $20,000, or both.

Beganovic was found guilty by an in-person jury in November 2020.

Court records show that at 6:34 a.m. on June 1, 2018, the Fergus Falls police and fire departments were dispatched to the 600 block of Stanton Avenue where Beganovic and his family lived for a house fire.

After the fire was extinguished, the state Fire Marshal’s Office was contacted because the fire appeared suspicious.

A detective with the Fergus Falls Police Department returned to the scene of the fire later that day and was informed by a deputy fire marshal the fire appeared to have been set intentionally.

 

