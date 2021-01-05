Irfan Beganovic will be sentenced at 9 a.m. Friday on a charge of first-degree arson according to the Otter Tail County Attorney’s Office.
The 55-year-old defendant avoided sentencing Monday by Judge Sharon Grewell Benson after his attorney filed a departure motion.
The state’s maximum penalty for first-degree arson is a prison term of 20 years, a fine of up to $20,000, or both.
Beganovic was found guilty by an in-person jury in November 2020.
Court records show that at 6:34 a.m. on June 1, 2018, the Fergus Falls police and fire departments were dispatched to the 600 block of Stanton Avenue where Beganovic and his family lived for a house fire.
After the fire was extinguished, the state Fire Marshal’s Office was contacted because the fire appeared suspicious.
A detective with the Fergus Falls Police Department returned to the scene of the fire later that day and was informed by a deputy fire marshal the fire appeared to have been set intentionally.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.