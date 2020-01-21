Staff at a Fergus Falls hotel called the Fergus Falls Police Department Sunday after observing suspicious behavior by two guests.
A male and female checked in together and a staff member noticed that both seemed “out of it.” The man would not let the female speak.
Later, staff heard the man yelling at the female and using bad language in demanding that she get dressed. The couple then left the motel in the company of another man. A check of vehicles in the parking lot found none matching the description of the one in which they had arrived. No criminal activity was observed.
