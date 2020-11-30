An Otter Tail County deputy found a man in the westbound lane of I-94 Saturday and transported him to the Super 8 Motel in Fergus Falls.

The deputy reported the man did not know where he was or who had dropped him off on the interstate. When he arrived at the motel he became belligerent and began punching and kicking the squad car. Elin Yassin Mohamud was cited and taken to the Otter Tail County Jail until he was able to regained his sobriety.

Load comments