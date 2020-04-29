A caller notified the Fergus Falls Police Department late Monday when they noticed a woman sleeping on the ground at Grotto Park.
The Department of Corrections was alerted and they wanted the woman transported to their facility on West Lincoln Avenue. The woman was uncooperative with the DOC agent. The woman was arrested and transported to the Otter Tail County Jail.
A short time after the welfare check at Grotto Park, two backpacks were found at a business place on West Lincoln. They contained contents belonging to the female in custody. The backpacks were brought to the jail and turned over to members of the jail staff.
