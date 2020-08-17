A 58-year-old Bemidji man was injured Saturday when a 2012 Chevy Silverado pulled out in front of his 2005 Suzi RT motorcycle on Jefferson Street South in Wadena.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol Thomas Leo Kern was northbound on Jefferson when the Silverado, driven by 32-year-old Randy Allen Mumm of Wadena, came off Juniper Street.
Kern was transported to Tri-County Hospital in Wadena with nonlife-threatening injuries. Mumm was not injured.
Mumm was belted at the time of the crash.
The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office and the Wadena Police Department both had personnel at the scene.
