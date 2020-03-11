A parking complaint was registered with the Fergus Falls Police Department Tuesday by the owner of Otter Tail Glass.
Due to a benefit being held at a nearby establishment, approximately 18 vehicles were parked three-wide on South Vine Street. The problem prevented the complainant from backing onto his business property.
The complainant told an officer the parking issue had become a regular problem.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.