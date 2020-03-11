A parking complaint was registered with the Fergus Falls Police Department Tuesday by the owner of Otter Tail Glass.

Due to a benefit being held at a nearby establishment, approximately 18 vehicles were parked three-wide on South Vine Street. The problem prevented the complainant from backing onto his business property.

The complainant told an officer the parking issue had become a regular problem.

