A complainant reported a gun missing from his father’s gun safe Wednesday according to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office.
The missing gun was a Benelli Super Black Eagle 3. The complainant checked with his brothers but they did not have the gun.
Ten other guns in the safe were not taken.
