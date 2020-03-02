The Fergus Falls Police Department was alerted Friday by Bethel Church after a reimbursement check never reached the person intended.

A Fergus Falls officer found the check for $23.76 was issued Feb. 6. Later the check was received by Thrifty White Drug in Plymouth, and deposited in their books. 

Thrifty White was unable to tell how they received the check. All funds are accounted for and a reimbursement process is in place.

Thrifty White was issuing a refund to Bethel Church.

 

 

