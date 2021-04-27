A resident on the 700 block of East Fir Avenue reported on Friday to Fergus Falls police that a single-speed bicycle was missing. They stated that they had purchased it for $10 from a co-worker recently. Police say at the time of the report the identity of the thief is unknown, as is the exact time frame when the bike may have been stolen. The complainant was unable to provide an exact make or model of the bicycle, but told police that it was an all white bike with black streaks, and black fenders. 

