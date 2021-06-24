A resident contacted Fergus Falls police on Saturday, June 19 after witnessing two juveniles taking a bicycle.
The resident observed two youths arrive at their neighbor’s home on a single bike, then one of the youths got off and took a bicycle from the property. The resident told police that they last saw the pair near the intersection of Summit and Union avenues. The resident was only able to describe the thieves as two teens wearing hoodies. The bicycle taken was a red Huffy brand bicycle.
The resident also stated to police they would be reaching out to the neighbor and have them call in with a more detailed description of the bicycle. Officers searched the area but didn’t find the bicycle.
