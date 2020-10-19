A bicycle thief struck on the 600 block of West Lincoln Avenue between 1:30 a.m. and 1:53 p.m.
The female complainant informed the Fergus Falls police officer answering the call that the missing bike was a 26-inch gray/pink Pacific Mountain Sports Bike, valued at $160. The bike had been leaning against the outside wall of her garage.
