A bicycle was reported stolen from an apartment complex on the 900 block of East Lincoln Avenue on Sunday.
The Fergus Falls Police Department said a blue colored silver Trek XL bicycle was taken from a locked garage in the last two or three weeks. It has an XL frame with a rack on the back. The bicycle was valued at $800.
