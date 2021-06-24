Fergus Falls police were contacted on Sunday at approximately 9:31 p.m. about a stolen bicycle.
The complainant’s family member had parked the blue Schwinn mountain bike near the river, behind the 300 block of West Vernon Avenue while playing with friends before it was taken between 8-9 p.m. The bicycle was valued at $350.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.