A report of two bicyclists in dark clothing with backpacks were witnessed circling a downtown business near the intersection of North Mill Street and West Summit Avenue on Thursday at approximately 11:41 p.m.
A responding officer observed one of the bicyclists flee on foot leaving the bicycle. When the officer approached the other bicyclist, they would not give the name of the person that fled. The abandoned yellow OFO bicycle with a black basket with a Lake Region bike tag, was placed in storage.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.