A caller asked for assistance from the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office because she was worried someone may be squatting in her cabin.
An electric bill for an excessive amount had been received despite the fact the cabin had been closed up for the winter and no one was supposedly staying there.
The complainant stated her husband had been there two weeks earlier but she did not know how he had left the cabin.
A deputy found a footprint near the cabin approximately two weeks old
The complainant requested extra patrol only.
