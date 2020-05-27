While traveling south on U.S. Highway 71 in Wadena County early Sunday a Red Wing man collided with a deer on wet pavement.
Andrew John York, 28, sustained nonlife-threatening injuries in the collision. He was transported to Tri-County Hospital.
York was operating a 2007 Harley-Davidson FXDB.
