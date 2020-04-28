A man bleeding from the face after a fall on his bike was reported to be on the 1100 block of North Broadway Monday at 11:54 a.m.
A Fergus Falls police officer checked with the caller who said his dog caused the biker to crash when it ran in front of him. The biker had facial injuries but otherwise appeared to be OK. He did not want assistance and left on foot.
