A man found lying on the road in the vicinity of North Tower Road and West Lincoln Avenue early Thursday told a passerby he had been hit by a black Mercedes.

The Fergus Falls police officer answering the call found no visible scratches, scrapes or injuries on the victim, who later admitted he had made it up. 

The victim was transported to Lake Region Healthcare by Ringdahl Ambulance Service as a precaution and to treat other conditions.

