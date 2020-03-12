Four bags of garbage were discovered in a ditch by an Otter Tail County employee on Industrial Park Road Wednesday afternoon according to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office.
It was found the bags contained cat care items. Nothing inside the bags provided any clue as to the identity of the litterbug with the poor sense of direction.
