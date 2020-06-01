When a county resident found old blasting caps and ammunition at the property they purchased they called the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office wondering how to dispose of it.
The state duty officer was located and he connected a deputy with the Crow Wing County Bomb Squad.
