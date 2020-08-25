Blood was found inside a vehicle Monday on the 400 block of West Douglas Avenue.
Fergus Falls police were told by the female complainant that she believed someone had been inside her car during the night hours Aug. 21 or Aug. 22.
No items were stolen from the vehicle but it was reported the driver’s seat had been found in a reclining position and there was a smell of smoke in the car.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.