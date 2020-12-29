The Fergus Falls Fire Department was contacted Tuesday, Dec. 22, after Northern Lakes Dental reported a blown hose on a nitrous-oxide tank.
The Fergus Falls police officer who responded determined there was no need for traffic on Lincoln Avenue to be shut down because of the laughing gas mishap.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.