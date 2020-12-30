Extra patrol was requested by the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, after a complainant reported seeing vehicle and foot tracks near his BMW.
The caller suspected that the unknown visitors were after the catalytic converter on his car although a check revealed nothing was missing.
Photos of the tire and foot tracks were taken.
