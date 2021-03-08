A Burlington Northern-Santa Fe employee notified the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Thursday after kicking two men in a black SUV off railway property near the town of Vergas.
The caller allegedly saw the two men walking down the tracks. After being told to leave, they ran back to their vehicle but did not leave the area.
An Otter Tail County deputy found no damage to the tracks and attempted to locate the SUV but failed. Another deputy stopped a vehicle on State Highway 78 north of Ottertail. The man in the vehicle admitted that he and his girlfriend had been walking on railroad property to look at land where she used to ride horses.
A warning was given for trespass on railroad property.
