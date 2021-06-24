A city employee contacted Fergus Falls police on Saturday, June 19 after observing boaters launch a motorized boat at Robert Hannah Recreational Area on the 600 block of West Vernon Avenue.
When an officer approached the three people, it was discovered that they were heading out bowfishing, and stated they would only be using a trolling motor. The officer advised the group that if there were any noise complaints in town they would need to leave.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.