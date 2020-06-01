Water kicked up by high winds sank a boat on Lake Geneva Friday in Douglas County.
Chester Leroy Turner, a 71-year-old Alexandria man, sustained no injuries in the mishap and swam safely to shore.
Responding to the emergency at 10:33 a.m. were the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, the Douglas County Water Patrol and North Ambulance.
The sunken boat was marked with an orange buoy.
