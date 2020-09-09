A boat with three passengers aboard sank in a narrow channel on Lake Lizzie Friday, Sept. 4 according to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office.
Two deputies at the scene were assisted by the Otter Tail County Water Patrol. The boat’s occupants were all wearing life jackets. The sunken boat was left in the water while the owner made arrangements to have it removed.
