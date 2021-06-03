An AIS (aquatic invasive species) inspector on the northwest shore of Big Pine Lake contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, May 29 about a boater who came off the lake and refused to drain the water for their 12 dozen minnows.
The inspector stated that an argument followed and the minnow owner left stating they were going to a bar in the Vergas area. The inspector said the individual was driving a brown pickup and towing a black boat. The case is being investigated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.