An AIS (aquatic invasive species) inspector on the northwest shore of Big Pine Lake contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, May 29 about a boater who came off the lake and refused to drain the water for their 12 dozen minnows.

The inspector stated that an argument followed and the minnow owner left stating they were going to a bar in the Vergas area. The inspector said the individual was driving a brown pickup and towing a black boat. The case is being investigated.

