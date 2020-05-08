The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, the Water Patrol and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources responded to an emergency at 6:46 p.m. Wednesday of a man in the water on Lake Ida.
When deputies arrived on the scene off Pilgrim Point, they found the victim being assisted by a passing boater. It was believed he had been in the water for about 15 minutes before rescue. The 63-year-old was examined by North Memorial Ambulance staff and transported to the emergency room for treatment of possible hypothermia.
The initial investigation determined the boat’s 200 horsepower tiller motor handle broke apart while the boat was at speeding causing the craft to turn suddenly and throw the operator into the water. The boater was not wearing a life vest at the time of the accident but he was able to hang onto the boat until help arrived.
The water temperature at the time of the accident was 54 degrees. The boat was towed to the Lake Ida public access by the water patrol.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.