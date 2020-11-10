A deer hunter missing since Sunday was found deceased Tuesday at approximately 8:30 a.m. in Becker County.
Paul Sandstrom, a 58-year-old man from Blaine, was reported missing at 3:45 p.m. Sunday in the Gardner Lake area, 32 miles northeast of Detroit Lakes.
Foul play is not suspected.
Sandstrom was hunting in a heavily wooded area when last seen.
Assisting the sheriff’s office in a search was the White Earth Tribal Police Department, the Minnesota State Patrol, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, the United States Fish and Wildlife Service, the Elbow-Tulaby Lakes Fire Department, the Carsonville Fire Department, the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office and the North Memorial Ambulance Service.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.