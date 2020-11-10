A deer hunter missing since Sunday was found deceased Tuesday at approximately 8:30 a.m. in Becker County.

Paul Sandstrom, a 58-year-old man from Blaine, was reported missing at 3:45 p.m. Sunday in the Gardner Lake area, 32 miles northeast of Detroit Lakes.

Foul play is not suspected.

Sandstrom was hunting in a heavily wooded area when last seen.

Assisting the sheriff’s office in a search was the White Earth Tribal Police Department, the Minnesota State Patrol, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, the United States Fish and Wildlife Service, the Elbow-Tulaby Lakes Fire Department, the Carsonville Fire Department, the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office and the North Memorial Ambulance Service.

 

