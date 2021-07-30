An apartment resident contacted Fergus Falls police about a vandalism incident that was reported at approximately 6:15 a.m on Thursday. The resident reported that a person driving by threw a boot through their apartment window, smashing it. Police said it was unknown what direction of travel the vehicle was going.
Boot thrown through apartment window
James Allen
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
- C.N.A.'s - $22.75/hr. for LTC and D.D. in Fergus Falls.
- HELP WANTED Looking for a Class A CDL driver, with
- Nurses - $45.78/hr. for RNs. $35.78/hr. for LPNs. Immediate start
- WORKERS NEEDED for PT light custodial work at the Hansel
- HELP WANTED Looking for a Class A CDL driver, with
- ACT Mental Health Practitioner/Vocational Specials & Mobile Crisis Team MH Practitioner On Call Staff
- Head Start Assistant Teachers
- Calling Night Owls - Machine Operator
- CAMPUS SECURITY OFFICER
- LICENSED DENTAL HYGIENIST (T)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.