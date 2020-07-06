A 19-year-old Borup male died Saturday at 1:14 a.m. after his 2007 Ford Freestar left Highway 32 in Clay County and rolled onto U.S. Highway 10, 3 miles east of Hawley.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Dusty Daniel Duchene was southbound on Highway 32 when the crash occurred. Duchene, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected during the crash. It was unknown if alcohol was involved.
