Seventh District Judge Sharon Grewell Benson committed Tyler Demetrius Boswell, 20, to the Minnesota Corrections Facility - St. Cloud, Monday for a felony firearms charge.
Boswell was sentenced to 60 months. He was credited with having served 197 days. Boswell was also ordered to pay $200 in court fees.
According to court records, on July 27, 2020, Boswell and three others exited a vehicle on Interstate 94 after experiencing car problems. A state trooper responding to a report of a pedestrian on the freeway pulled up to their parked vehicle.
The trooper observed garbage near the vehicle along with a damaged rim and a flat tire. The trooper believed the group was about to leave without collecting their litter and began taking down Boswell’s information.
Returning to his squad car the trooper ran the vehicle’s plates and discovered it had been stolen by carjacking with a knife.
The trooper drew his firearm and ordered the four to place their hands up and turn away. He also asked dispatch to expedite additional officers.
Upon a search of the vehicle officers located a loaded 9mm handgun magazine along with an empty Remington magazine in the driver’s side door. A folding knife was found in the passenger side door. A Winchester Model 50 12-gauge shotgun, unloaded and uncased,
was located in the rear seat. A scoped rifle was also located.
A Minneapolis police officer informed local law enforcement that five individuals had taken the vehicle at knifepoint. The four occupants of the car denied knowing it was a stolen vehicle.
It was found that Boswell, who was a resident of St. Paul, had been convicted of first-degree aggravated robbery in 2019 and was prohibited from possessing firearms.
David Phillipe was appointed Boswell’s public defender. Otter Tail County’s Matthew Spielman represented the state.
The state’s maximum penalty for a felon convicted of being in possession of a firearm is 15 years and/or a $30,000 fine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.