Pretrial for Kameron Erik Boudin has been set for 10 a.m., June 2 before Judge Kevin Miller.
The 30-year-old Parkers Prairie man was charged Dec. 13, 2018, with four misdemeanor offenses involving fifth-degree assault, disorderly conduct and fleeing a police officer. Boudin is facing 90 days in jail and/or a $1,000 fine according to state sentencing guidelines.
Boudin is the plaintiff in an excessive force federal lawsuit against former Otter Tail County deputy, Jeremias Krupich. Although Krupich is no longer employed by the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, the county has been named in the suit which seeks damages in excess of $2 million.
