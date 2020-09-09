After a complainant hit a cow around 1:58 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4 near the intersection of 505th Avenue and County Highway 8, the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office sent a deputy to investigate.
The driver of the vehicle told the deputy his vehicle had sustained minor damage. The location of the cow, who had left the scene of the accident, was not known.
The driver said he spoke to a female at the scene. The woman said the missing bovine might belong to her but was unsure because it had run away.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.