After a complainant hit a cow around 1:58 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4 near the intersection of 505th Avenue and County Highway 8, the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office sent a deputy to investigate.

The driver of the vehicle told the deputy his vehicle had sustained minor damage. The location of the cow, who had left the scene of the accident, was not known. 

The driver said he spoke to a female at the scene. The woman said the missing bovine might belong to her but was unsure because it had run away. 

