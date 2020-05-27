A complainant contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Saturday evening alleging he had been harassed and threatened by people while he was bowfishing.
In addition to a party who yelled at him from a passing speedboat, the complainant was threatened by a party on shore who yelled at him and said he had a .243 rifle pointed at his head.
Two deputies checked on the complaint and found that the stories told by the complainant and the suspects were not matching up. It was determined no crime had been committed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.