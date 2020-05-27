A complainant contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Saturday evening alleging he had been harassed and threatened by people while he was bowfishing.

In addition to a party who yelled at him from a passing speedboat, the complainant was threatened by a party on shore who yelled at him and said he had a .243 rifle pointed at his head.

Two deputies checked on the complaint and found that the stories told by the complainant and the suspects were not matching up. It was determined no crime had been committed.

