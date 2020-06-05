An Otter Tail County deputy fielded a nuisance complaint at 12:23 a.m. Friday on the northeast side of North Ten Mile Lake relating to the sport of bowfishing.
The complainant stated the the bowfishing boat was within 10 feet of the docks.
The deputy spotted the bow fishermen but could not get close enough to signal them to shore.
The complainant called again later to say the bowfishing party had come ashore on a neighbor’s property and were being loud.
The deputy answered the call a second time but did not find anyone on the property.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.