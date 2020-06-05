An Otter Tail County deputy fielded a nuisance complaint at 12:23 a.m. Friday on the northeast side of North Ten Mile Lake relating to the sport of bowfishing.

The complainant stated the the bowfishing boat was within 10 feet of the docks. 

The deputy spotted the bow fishermen but could not get close enough to signal them to shore. 

The complainant called again later to say the bowfishing party had come ashore on a neighbor’s property and were being loud. 

The deputy answered the call a second time but did not find anyone on the property.

