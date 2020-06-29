A 3-year-old boy died in a two-vehicle accident Saturday in Evergreen Township according to the Becker County Sheriff’s Office.
The first report of the accident arrived at 4:08 p.m. and came from County Road 151 near the intersection of 440th Avenue approximately 12 miles northeast of Frazee.
A 2004 Dodge Durango driven by 29-year-old Chad Raymond Bladow of Lake Park ran into a 2001 Ford pickup driven by 34-year-old Kristopher Lee Engle of Frazee.
Engle and three occupants of his vehicle were transported by ambulance to Essentia-St. Mary’s in Detroit Lakes with unknown injuries. The 3-year-old was also a passenger in Engle’s vehicle. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. The occupants of Bladow’s vehicle were treated at the scene. All names are being withheld until further notification of the family.
The incident remains under investigation.
The Minnesota State Patrol, Wolf Lake Rescue, Wolf Lake Fire Department, Detroit Lakes Fire Department-Rescue 1, Lifelink III and Sanford Air Care assisted the Becker County Sheriff’s Office at the scene.
