An anonymous caller concerned about the welfare of a boy who had found a used needle, contacted the Fergus Falls Police Department Tuesday.
According to information provided by the caller, the juvenile had put the needle in his pocket and thrown it away but not before he accidentally poked himself with the needle.
A police officer spoke with the boy’s mother who said she would contact Lake Region Healthcare. The child appeared to be in good health.
