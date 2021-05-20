The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office was contacted on Tuesday by a local Boy Scout troop that was cleaning ditches Monday near Dalton, and located IDs, credit cards and business cards possibly belonging to a local individual. Police say the items were placed in lost and found until the individual could be contacted.
Boy Scout troop finds missing IDs and credit cards
James Allen
