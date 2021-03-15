A female on South Cascade Street requested a welfare check Sunday for her boyfriend. She reported she had dropped him off about 10 p.m. Saturday to visit a friend. They had agreed he would catch a ride back to their hotel room but he had never returned.

The Fergus Falls officer handling the call found the complainant had tried reaching him by cellphone and did not know what apartment he had visited. She added she did not feel he was in danger.

