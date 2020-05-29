Four boys on bikes pulling a cooler with a small catch net around Lake Alice were turned in by a caller in the Lakeside Drive/Mill Street area Thursday for trying to catch goslings.
A Fergus Falls police officer checked out the situation and discovered the kids were catching turtles. They were told to put them back in the lake and their parents were informed.
