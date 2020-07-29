A concerned caller alerted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Monday that two young boys, carrying backpacks and pajamas were holding hands as they walked westward on State Highway 210.
A deputy checked on the situation and found that the boys, ages 11 and 13, were on their way, with parental permission to the Crossroads Convenience Center in Clitherall.
