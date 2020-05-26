A 43-year-old Brainerd woman was seriously injured Sunday evening while eastbound on U.S. Highway 10 at a high rate of speed.

The 1999 Toyota Avalon swerved off the road near Bluffton Township and rolled. Janelle Marie Landecker was ejected from the vehicle and transported to Sanford Health in Fargo with life-threatening injuries.

Joining the Minnesota State Patrol at the scene was the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, the Bluffton Fire Department and the Tri-County Ambulance.

