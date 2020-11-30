An Otter Tail County deputy responded to a ATV accident Saturday on Brandborg Creek Road near East Battle Lake.
The driver of the ATV, identified as Mitchell Steven Ellenson, suffered a small head laceration when he lost control of the ATV and rolled.
Alcohol was found to be involved in the crash, but Ellenson was under the legal limit. Ellenson’s wife transported him to a hospital to have his head checked.
