A 47-year-old Brandon man, Robert William Kirscht, died in a two-vehicle crash Saturday in La Grand Township according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
Kirscht was the driver of a Dodge pickup that was southbound on County Road 40 when it collided with a GMC Yukon westbound on County Road 8 driven by David Lewis Thoennes, 67, of Alexandria.
Initial evidence suggests the Yukon had entered the intersection 2 ½ miles south of Garfield and pulled in front of the Dodge. The vehicles rolled into the southwest ditch of the intersection after colliding.
Kirscht was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, Jeanine Cheri Kirscht, 48, of Brandon, was transported to Alomere Hospital in Alexandria, treated for nonlife-threatening injuries and released.
Thoennes was not injured.
Agencies responding to the accident included the Garfield Fire Department, the Alexandria Fire Department, North Ambulance and Lifelink III.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.