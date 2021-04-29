 

The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a break-in at a property located on Wall Lake east of Fergus Falls reported Tuesday. The person who called stated that the break-in had occurred some time in the two days prior, between Sunday night and Tuesday afternoon. The complainant told a deputy that they observed fresh tire tracks in the driveway. Among the items reported missing were  4-6 old chests containing photos, artifacts and paperwork. The person also stated that they were missing a catalytic converter that was taken from a vehicle previously. 

 

Load comments